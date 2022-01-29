Tapmydata Price Hits $0.0483 on Major Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $833,163.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00253262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007281 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017899 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

