Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.0483

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $833,163.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00253262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007281 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017899 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

