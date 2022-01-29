Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Target makes up 2.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.