Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Target worth $116,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

