Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $31,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $43,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.35. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

