Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post $75.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.90 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $51.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $284.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $320.10 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Target Hospitality by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

