TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $64,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TE Connectivity by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 779,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,980,000 after buying an additional 320,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.86 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.