Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000.

TETC stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

