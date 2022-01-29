Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTNDY opened at $81.31 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $113.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

