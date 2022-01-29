Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TTNDY opened at $81.31 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $113.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Techtronic Industries
