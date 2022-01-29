Telcoin (TEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.11 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $465.55 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00109071 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,093,587,611 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.