Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.40) to €0.27 ($0.31) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

