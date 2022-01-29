Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $7.58. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 93,180 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

