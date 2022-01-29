Tellor Achieves Market Cap of $47.31 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $20.58 or 0.00054360 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $47.31 million and $7.83 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00108754 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,383,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,379 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

