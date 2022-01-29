Tellor (TRB) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Tellor has a market cap of $47.48 million and $6.94 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.65 or 0.00054436 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043204 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00108414 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,384,108 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,641 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.