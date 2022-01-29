Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) versus Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Critical Contrast

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telos and Embark Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million 3.91 $1.69 million ($0.51) -20.65 Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -15.67% -13.80% -9.67% Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telos and Embark Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 1 6 0 2.86 Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Telos presently has a consensus target price of $25.29, suggesting a potential upside of 140.13%. Embark Technology has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 263.92%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Telos.

Summary

Telos beats Embark Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Embark Technology

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

