Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.19. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,926. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

