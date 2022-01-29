Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,141,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,767 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.68% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $204,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TME shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $5.57 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.