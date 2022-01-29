TENT (TENT) Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, TENT has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $774,174.59 and approximately $79,835.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.00250991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00079142 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00109242 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002686 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

