Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Teradyne worth $54,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.68.

Shares of TER stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

