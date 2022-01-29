Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,217,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,309,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of Terminix Global worth $217,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at $127,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMX. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE:TMX opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.