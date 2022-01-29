Terracoin Price Hits $0.0362 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $831,148.91 and $532.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,911.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00779087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00241008 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.