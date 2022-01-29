Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

