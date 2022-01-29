Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Announces Earnings Results

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

TBNK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.50. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Territorial Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

