Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s 4th Largest Position

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 19,926 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 13.3% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tesla by 6.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $117,443,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 53.2% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 39,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $846.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,033.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $890.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

