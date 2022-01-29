Tether Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.14 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $78.14 billion and $45.47 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.60 or 0.06781446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,807.58 or 0.99855991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 80,074,893,059 coins and its circulating supply is 78,113,427,986 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.