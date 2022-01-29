Tether Reaches Market Cap of $78.15 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion and $38.23 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.75 or 0.06756126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,921.20 or 0.99854168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00053636 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 80,074,893,059 coins and its circulating supply is 78,117,427,986 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

