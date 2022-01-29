The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,526,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,271 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 2.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.54% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $401,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.7817 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.