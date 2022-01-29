The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.45 Per Share

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

The Blackstone Group has raised its dividend payment by 47.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Blackstone Group has a payout ratio of 75.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect The Blackstone Group to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.28 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.30.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

