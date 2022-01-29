The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.48.

Several research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $329,579,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $199,306,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $223,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $190.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.49 and its 200 day moving average is $215.23. Boeing has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.