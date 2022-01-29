The ChampCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $208.00 (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One The ChampCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, The ChampCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. The ChampCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $208.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00254378 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006961 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.05 or 0.01140967 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003806 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

TCC is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

The ChampCoin Coin Trading

