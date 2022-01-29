The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE CHN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,638. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,756,000 after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The China Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The China Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,384,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

