The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE CHN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,638. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.
About The China Fund
The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.
Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.