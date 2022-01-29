The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $59,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

