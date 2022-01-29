The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,864 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Coca-Cola worth $326,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 67,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 53,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,806,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,801,000 after buying an additional 125,762 shares during the period. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.5% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 229,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

