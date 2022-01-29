The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Crypto stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 34,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,506. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

About Crypto

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

