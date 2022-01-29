The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,504 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $202,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.05.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.19. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.80 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.