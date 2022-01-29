The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in January

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the December 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FLWPF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Flowr has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

