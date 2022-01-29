The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GCV opened at $5.97 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $53,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $145,260. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

