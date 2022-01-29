The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,052,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.11% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $87,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 479,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 476,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 207,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

