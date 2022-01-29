The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 5.6% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $114,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

Shares of HD stock opened at $366.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.13 and a 200-day moving average of $359.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

