The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $366.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

