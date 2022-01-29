The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

