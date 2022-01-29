The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 8.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger by 225.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after buying an additional 884,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 3,755.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

