The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

