The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report sales of $12.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $14.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $46.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $229.10 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $301.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

LEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

LEV stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

