The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 32,740 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Exelon worth $63,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 67,701 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $696,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Exelon by 102.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,109 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

