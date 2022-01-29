The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 432,935 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,935 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of American International Group worth $71,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.