The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 45,745 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.38% of M&T Bank worth $73,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,010,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.99. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

