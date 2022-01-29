The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 327,327 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 327,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,316,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.16% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $273.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.51. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $238.04 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

