The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 32,503 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Digital Realty Trust worth $62,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Shares of DLR opened at $148.88 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average is $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

