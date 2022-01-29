The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 43,929 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Sysco worth $70,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

SYY stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

